The Park Central Square Christmas Tree will go up Tuesday as Springfield prepares to celebrate the holidays; Springfield Christmas Parade set for December 11.

The holidays are nearly here, and two big events are being planned in Springfield to celebrate the season.

One is the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show. And, to prepare for that, a nearly 30-feet tall blue spruce will go up on Park Central Square Tuesday morning, November 16.

The Park Central Square Christmas Tree was donated by a local Springfield family.

A team of arborists will cut the tree down and take it through the streets of Springfield on what city officials are calling “a flatbed sleigh.” It’s expected to arrive at the square at 9 a.m.

The public is invited to watch the installation of the tree in person or on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page.

The tree will be decorated, and the lights will be turned on during the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Holiday Show this Saturday night (11/20) from 6 to 9 on Park Central Square. The tree lighting part of the festivities will take place just before 8.

And the Springfield Christmas Parade is being planned for December.

The theme of this year’s event is “The Joy of Christmas.” The parade will be held in downtown Springfield on December 11 at 2 p.m., and applications for floats and bands are being accepted through November 17.

The parade will shine a spotlight on local healthcare workers, and CoxHealth and Mercy will provide employees who will serve as grand marshals.

On the same day as the parade, downtown Springfield businesses will participate in a Holiday Window Challenge.

A new event this year, Christmas Market on the Square, on Park Central Square, will feature items for sale by local artists and retailers as well as snacks and drinks available for purchase.

