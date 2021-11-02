COVID-19 cases remain low in Greene County, but the local health department director says that could change

COVID-19 numbers in Greene County remain steady.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department director Katie Towns told Springfield City Council Monday night the seven-day average of new cases Monday was 36 per day. There were 55 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Springfield. That’s down from a high of 271 in July.

But she said people shouldn’t let their guard down.

"While things have remained steady, and our healthcare workers are not being overwhelmed, Greene County's seven-day average for new cases per day remains more than twice what it was before the delta variant arrived in our community," she said. "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which uses the COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people to compare case rates, still classifies Greene County as an area of substantial transmission."

Towns expects COVID-19 numbers to rise again as natural immunity people gained from contracting the delta variant wanes and they remain unvaccinated.

Fifty-two percent of Greene County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health department continues to operate a vaccine clinic at 1425 E. Battlefield. Find out more at vaccine417.com or 417-874-1211.

