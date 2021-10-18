Those who got a Moderna or J&J vaccine need to wait before getting a booster, say public health officials

Public Health officials in Springfield are urging patience for those who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine and who want to get a booster shot. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a news release that it is prepared to immediately begin offering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters if they are authorized.

Last week, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration independent panel endorsed the authorization of booster doses for those vaccines. But that is the first of several steps that have to be taken before that authorization is issued, according to public health officials.

This week, the FDA will meet to determine if it agrees with the independent panel’s endorsement. If it does, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization practices will issue guidance on administering and recommending the use of the booster doses.

Once that’s done, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will issue authorization to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to begin administering the booster shots, the health department said.

If you haven’t yet gotten a COVID-19 vaccine, find out how to do so at vaccine417.com or call (417) 874-1211.