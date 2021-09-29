© 2021 KSMU Radio
background_fid.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Endangered Silver Advisory Issued For Missing Bolivar Man

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 29, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT
Kenneth Shattuck
Polk County Sheriff's Office
/
Kenneth Shattuck

Kenneth Shattuck has been missing since 2 a.m. Tuesday, September 28

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Bolivar man.

Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Shattuck left the Easter Seals Community Living Residence on foot without permission at 2 o’clock Tuesday morning possibly headed towards his home in Springfield. He left without his medications and can pass out if he becomes dehydrated

Shattuck has these diagnosed medical conditions:  Cognitive disorder, mild mental retardation and psychotic features with mood disorder, according to the sheriff's office.

Shattuck is 6 foot tall, 210 pounds with gray hear and blue eyes. He may be wearing a red ball cap, a black and orange Halloween or Freddy Krueger shirt and jeans or gray sweatpants.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1.

News
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky