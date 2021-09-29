Endangered Silver Advisory Issued For Missing Bolivar Man
Kenneth Shattuck has been missing since 2 a.m. Tuesday, September 28
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Bolivar man.
Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Shattuck left the Easter Seals Community Living Residence on foot without permission at 2 o’clock Tuesday morning possibly headed towards his home in Springfield. He left without his medications and can pass out if he becomes dehydrated
Shattuck has these diagnosed medical conditions: Cognitive disorder, mild mental retardation and psychotic features with mood disorder, according to the sheriff's office.
Shattuck is 6 foot tall, 210 pounds with gray hear and blue eyes. He may be wearing a red ball cap, a black and orange Halloween or Freddy Krueger shirt and jeans or gray sweatpants.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1.