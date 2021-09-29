© 2021 KSMU Radio
50 Percent Of Greene County Residents Are Now Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 29, 2021 at 7:16 AM CDT
As of Tuesday, 50.2 percent of county residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against the illness

Just over half of Greene County residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, now that the 50 percent mark has been reached, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department isn’t ready to give up the push for people to get vaccinated.

“We need to keep the momentum going to prevent another deadly surge like what we experienced this summer with the Delta variant," health department director, Katie Towns, said in a news release.

Greene County still lags behind the rest of the state and the nation in vaccinations. In Missouri, 56 percent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated, and roughly 64 percent are fully vaccinated in the U.S.

Find out where to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Vaccine417.com or call 417-874-1211.

Michele Skalicky
