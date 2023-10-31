A new political action committee looks to impact local elections

As candidates begin filing for Springfield’s April school board elections, a new political action committee has entered local politics.

United Springfield intends to focus solely on nonpartisan elections, such as city council, mayor, and school board.

Co-chair Jim Anderson says the group was formed as a reaction to the steep rise in spending on local elections and the rise of uncivil politics across the country.

“What we see is divisiveness, disruption, and polarization,” Anderson says. “It's all around us, whether it be nationally, state-wide, or regionally, and certainly even in our own community. We just can’t stand by and watch this happen.”

Anderson says the committee does not have any specific policy positions at this time, but is looking to support candidates that are not driven by ideology or personal benefit, and who come with a background that prepares them for governance.

Anderson is a former president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce and says he is a Democrat. Co-chair of United Springfield, Terri McQueary, is a local businesswoman active in the Republican part. But Anderson says United Springfield is totally independent of the Chamber of Commerce, and “the steering committee is composed of an equal amount of Republicans, Democrats, and Independents.”

Anderson explained, “We’re only looking at nonpartisan races, and I think we can make a very positive difference in our community.”

Anderson says he’d love to go back to a time when local elections did not attract the levels of spending they have in recent years, but part of moving forward with United Springfield is accepting the new norm.

For more information, visit sgf.vote