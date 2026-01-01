KSMU’s Community Discussion Guidelines

The following policy is adapted from discussion practices observed by KSMU partners NPR and Disqus.

As the public radio service for the Ozarks, KSMU values audience input. We ask that your comments to the local and regional news stories we share are written in a civil manner.

The following text serves as the official discussion policy for users of KSMU’s online news services, which includes our website and social media platforms.

Focus on positions, not personalities: We respect your right to disagree with a story’s subject matter or another commenter. Please stick to the topic, and don’t resort to personal attacks, name calling, or hate speech. You should not post anything that can be taken as threatening or harassing.

Don’t use obscenities: This is a public forum and we want everyone to feel comfortable participating.

Please respect the privacy of others: We ask you do not share another’s contact information or other form of personally identifiable information through KSMU’s discussion threads or social networking features.

You are solely responsible for the content you post. KSMU is not responsible for the content posted by its users. We do not and cannot review all user content. However, we have the right (but not the obligation) to review, screen, delete, edit and/or move any content.