Women in the Fairway Presented by First Watch

Women on the Fairways is a dynamic and empowering golf experience designed to bring women together for a day of connection, competition, and community. Set on one of the area’s premier courses, this event creates an inviting and high-energy environment where players of all skill levels can participate, compete, and enjoy the game. From premium player gifts and on-course experiences to a well-organized tournament atmosphere, every detail is built to deliver a first-class day. What makes Women on the Fairways special is the focus on relationships. It is a space where professionals, leaders, and community members come together to build meaningful connections, support one another, and be part of something bigger than the game itself. Hosted by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, this event continues to grow as one of the most engaging and impactful experiences of the season.