West Plains Pride Arts and Crafts Expo

West Plains Pride, a local nonprofit organization benefiting the area LGBTQIA+ community, invites the community to join them for an Arts and Crafts Expo. The event will be held at Galloway Park in West Plains, on September 5th, from 11am until 5pm. All LGBTQIA+ and allies are welcome!

West Plains Pride's goal is to provide an inclusive space for artists and crafters to come together, network, and display their creations. We'll have vendor booths, and art displays. Ree Creations food truck and KB's Lemonade truck will be available for food and refreshments. Vendor sign-up is open until August 31st, if anyone is interested they can check out our event page on Facebook.