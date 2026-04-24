Tremendicon 2026!!

Event Details

Dates: May 29-31, 2026

Location: Oasis Hotel and Convention Center Springfield, MO

Tickets: Available at tremendicon.com

Tremendicon is a three-day Multi-Media Creators Convention held in Springfield, Missouri. The entire weekend serves as a playground for creativity and collaboration. Focused on connection, opportunity, and fandom. From hands-on activities to engaging panels and performances, the event celebrates the passion and energy behind making things together!