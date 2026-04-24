Tremendicon 2026!!
Tremendicon 2026!!
Event Details
Dates: May 29-31, 2026
Location: Oasis Hotel and Convention Center Springfield, MO
Tickets: Available at tremendicon.com
Tremendicon is a three-day Multi-Media Creators Convention held in Springfield, Missouri. The entire weekend serves as a playground for creativity and collaboration. Focused on connection, opportunity, and fandom. From hands-on activities to engaging panels and performances, the event celebrates the passion and energy behind making things together!
Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
$30-$40 for 3 days convention $5 for vendor room only
10:00 AM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Tremendicon
417-619-7094
Jointhefun@tremendicon.com
Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
2546 N Glenstone AveSpringfield, Missouri 65803
417-866-5253