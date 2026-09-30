"The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film" - Ride With The Devil (1999)

The Moxie Cinema is proud to announce The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film, a free film series celebrating the stories, history, and people that have shaped Missouri, and the Ozarks in particular, through the power of cinema. Presented in partnership with Drury University and made possible through the generous support of the Missouri Humanities Council, the series invites audiences to experience films that illuminate the region's unique heritage while exploring broader themes of identity, community, and place.

Each screening will be followed by a discussion led by a member of the Springfield community, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with the films beyond the credits. These conversations will provide historical context, cultural insight, and local perspectives, encouraging meaningful dialogue about Missouri's past, present, and future.

"Film has a remarkable ability to preserve history, challenge perspectives, and bring communities together," said Joe Dull, Executive Director of The Moxie Cinema. "With The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film, we're excited to showcase films that reflect the people and places that make Missouri unique while creating opportunities for conversation and connection right here in Springfield."

Film Schedule

• Jul. 28: Waiting for Guffman (1996)

• Aug. 18: The Center of Nowhere: The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri (2020)

• Sept. 22: Paper Moon (1973)

• Oct. 20: Ride with the Devil (1999)

• Nov. 17: TBA

• Dec. 15: Meet Me in St Louis (1944)

All screenings are free and open to the public. The Moxie Cinema has long been committed to using film as a catalyst for education, dialogue, and community engagement. This series continues that mission by highlighting stories rooted in Missouri's rich cultural landscape and inviting audiences to consider how those stories continue to shape the communities we live in today.

About the Missouri Humanities Council

The Missouri Humanities Council (MHC) has awarded a grant of $2,430 to The Moxie Cinema in support of this series. The MHC is the only statewide agency in Missouri devoted exclusively to humanities education for citizens of all ages. It has served as a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities since 1971.

For more information about the grants program of the Missouri Humanities Council, call

314-781-9600 or 800-357-0909, or email Clarice@mohumanities.org.

About The Moxie Cinema

The Moxie Cinema is Springfield's member-supported, nonprofit independent movie

theater, dedicated to engaging, educating, inspiring, and entertaining audiences through

exceptional film programming and community events. In addition to showcasing the best in independent, documentary, foreign, and classic cinema, The Moxie offers educational programs, filmmaker discussions, and special events that strengthen Springfield's cultural community.

For more information about The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film or The Moxie Cinema,

visit www.moxiecinema.com, call 417-429-0801, or follow The Moxie Cinema on social

media.

