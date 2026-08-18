The Rising Revisited — A night of commemoration and music

The Rising Revisited is a special concert at the historic Gillioz Theatre that will take place on Friday, September 11, 2026. This event will not only commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragic attacks on our country, but will serve to remind people of the sense of community that was built in Springfield and across the country under the worst of circumstances. The concert will draw inspiration from a performance of Bruce Springsteen's award winning album, "The Rising," featuring area musicians, led and accompanied by The Mixtapes and the Central Springfield Community Choir. Recollections by local residents of the days and weeks following that tragedy will be shared in videos through the evening. The Rising Revisited will also honor first responders and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Greene County 100 Club, an organization that works quickly to assist the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

