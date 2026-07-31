The Rainbow Families Back to School Event

The GLO Center is collecting school supplies for our upcoming Rainbow Families Back-to-School Event, where LGBTQ+ families and supportive caregivers can connect, celebrate, and pick up supplies for children ages 11 and under. Community members are invited to donate new school supplies now through Friday, August 14.Our most-needed items include:



#2 pencils

Glue sticks

Crayons

Composition notebooks

Spiral notebooks

Folders

Kleenex

Disinfecting wipes

Markers

Scissors

Earbuds

Headphones

Binders

Calculators

Dry erase markers

Donations may be dropped off at The GLO Center, located at 518 E. Commercial St., during our regular business hours:



Monday, Thursday and Friday: 10 AM–4 PM

Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 AM–3 PM

Every notebook, pencil and box of crayons helps an LGBTQ+ family begin the school year feeling supported and prepared. Thank you for showing up for local families and kiddos! 💛 --Rainbow Families Back-to-School Event

