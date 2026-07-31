The Rainbow Families Back to School Event
The Rainbow Families Back to School Event
The GLO Center is collecting school supplies for our upcoming Rainbow Families Back-to-School Event, where LGBTQ+ families and supportive caregivers can connect, celebrate, and pick up supplies for children ages 11 and under. Community members are invited to donate new school supplies now through Friday, August 14.Our most-needed items include:
- #2 pencils
- Glue sticks
- Crayons
- Composition notebooks
- Spiral notebooks
- Folders
- Kleenex
- Disinfecting wipes
- Markers
- Scissors
- Earbuds
- Headphones
- Binders
- Calculators
- Dry erase markers
Donations may be dropped off at The GLO Center, located at 518 E. Commercial St., during our regular business hours:
- Monday, Thursday and Friday: 10 AM–4 PM
- Tuesday and Wednesday: 10 AM–3 PM
Every notebook, pencil and box of crayons helps an LGBTQ+ family begin the school year feeling supported and prepared. Thank you for showing up for local families and kiddos! 💛 --Rainbow Families Back-to-School Event
- Saturday, August 15, 2026
- 10 AM–12 PM
- The GLO Center – 518 E. Commercial St.
- RSVP to info@glocenter.org and include the number of children and adults attending.
GLO Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
The GLO Center
417-869-3978