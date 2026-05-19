The Mystery Hour - Mother Road Edition

The Emmy Award–winning late-night talk show is back for a special Route 66 edition, featuring skit comedy, music, and interviews under the direction of host Jeff Houghton. You never know what’s going to happen, so The Mystery Hour is appropriately named.

This event is part of the Route 66 Centennial Series.

Tickets can only be reserved by phone or in person at the Gillioz Box Office (Monday–Friday, 10 AM–4 PM):

By phone: 417-863-9491

In person: During office hours or one hour before doors on event days

IMPORTANT: All reserved tickets must be redeemed at least 15 minutes before showtime. Tickets not redeemed by this time will be released to other patrons.

Reservations are e-tickets only. A commemorative ticket will be handed out upon arrival at the event.