The Informant! (2009) at Moxie Cinema - Free

"Director Steven Soderbergh and its star Matt Damon have crafted a skittish caper movie, a pyrotechnical display of colorful lies that unravel to a giddy retro score." Times (UK) The Whistleblower series returns this month with THE INFORMANT! (2009) screening Tuesday, July 14 @ 7pm. From small workplaces to global headlines, this FREE series honors the courage and commitment of those risking everything for truth and justice. Reserve your seat today at moxiecinema.com

The U.S. government decides to go after an agro-business giant with a price-fixing accusation, based on the evidence submitted by their star witness, vice president-turned-informant Mark Whitacre. (R, 108 min.)