The Historic Gillioz Theatre Presents: Head East

The Legendary classic rock band Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, good-time harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work, and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. Their signature song, "NEVER BEEN ANY REASON" with notable chorus, "Save my life, I'm going down for the last time" has long been considered by many radio stations as the Rock & Roll national anthem.

Their music has been featured in the cult movie classic, Dazed and Confused, as well as Sahara, and The Education of Charlie Banks, Emmy-award-winning TV shows Friday Night Lights, and That 70's Show.

Head East maintains a close bond with their loyal fans through their official website, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and their official newsletter