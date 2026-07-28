"A history and celebration of “America’s most overlooked music scene,”

THE CENTER OF NOWHERE: THE SPIRIT AND SOUNDS OF SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI (2020) screens Tuesday, August 18 @ 7pm as part of The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film at Moxie Cinema. The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film is a series featuring films that are culturally important to Missouri in general, and the Ozarks in particular. This FREE series is sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council and presented in partnership with Drury University. There will be a discussion following the film with a member from our Springfield community.

Springfield, Missouri -- America's most overlooked music scene. Featuring Merle Haggard, Dan Penn, and Brenda Lee, this rogue city on Route 66 shaped a compelling sound, influencing country, folk, gospel, rock, and roots music worldwide. (NR, 95 min.)