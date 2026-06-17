Summer Kick-Off
Summer Kick-Off
The longest day of the year is a favorite to celebrate the height of summer, sunshine, and lots of locally grown produce!
FMOTO Summer Kick-Off is where you can soak up the sun as you shop with your favorite local vendors!
Plus, you can help encourage the entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation on Kid Vending Day, where kids can set up their own booths and sell alongside their parents!
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
08:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Farmers Market of the Ozarks
2144 E Republic RdSpringfield, Missouri 65084