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Staff Picks: The Passenger (1975) at Moxie Cinema

Staff Picks: The Passenger (1975) at Moxie Cinema

"Michelangelo Antonioni's film about a man on the run from himself dazzles from first shot to last." (New York Times)

THE PASSENGER (1975) screens Wednesday, September 30 @ 7pm - part of the Staff Picks series at Moxie Cinema. September's pick was made by Tanner Caruthers.

Staff Picks 2026 @ Moxie Cinema: Every month a member of the Moxie staff picks a film that impacted their lives and we put it up on the big screen.

Originally released in 1975, The Passenger is, on the simplest level, a suspense story about a man trying to escape his own life. This haunting film is a portrait of a drained journalist, played by Jack Nicholson, whose deliverance is an identity exchange with a dead man. The film was shot on location and takes Nicholson on an incredible journey through Africa, Spain, Germany and England. (PG, 126 min.)

Moxie Cinema
Tickets are $11/Adults, $9/Seniors &amp; Students and Free for Moxie Members
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 30 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema

Artist Group Info

info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com