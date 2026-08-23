Staff Picks: The Passenger (1975) at Moxie Cinema

"Michelangelo Antonioni's film about a man on the run from himself dazzles from first shot to last." (New York Times)

THE PASSENGER (1975) screens Wednesday, September 30 @ 7pm - part of the Staff Picks series at Moxie Cinema. September's pick was made by Tanner Caruthers.

Staff Picks 2026 @ Moxie Cinema: Every month a member of the Moxie staff picks a film that impacted their lives and we put it up on the big screen.

Originally released in 1975, The Passenger is, on the simplest level, a suspense story about a man trying to escape his own life. This haunting film is a portrait of a drained journalist, played by Jack Nicholson, whose deliverance is an identity exchange with a dead man. The film was shot on location and takes Nicholson on an incredible journey through Africa, Spain, Germany and England. (PG, 126 min.)