Springfield’s 35th Annual Old-Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Celebration in Washington Park!

Midtown Presents: Springfield’s Old-Fashioned

4th of July Parade & Celebration in Washington Park

2026 Theme: "250 Years Young: Celebrating the Birth of the USA”

Date: Saturday, July 4th, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm - rain or shine

(9:00am parade lineup on Drury Lane & Central)

This 35th annual event takes place in Midtown, Springfield’s largest nationally registered historic district and is open to all Springfield citizens for viewing along parade route parkways and ends with a celebration in historic Washington Park - established in 1869. Parade entries include: Antique cars & trucks, scout troops or other non-profit groups, the Victorian Ladies Drill Team, floats, decorated trucks, cars, bikes & scooters, etc.

This year’s Grand Marshal: Dr. Lori Elliott Principal Boyd Elementary, Springfield Public Schools.

The celebration at historic Washington Park follows the parade, between 11:00am and 1:00pm. The park celebration starts with Alberta Smith and her daughter Aubrey singing the National Anthem. There will be music, free ice cream from the Springfield Police Department's “Cold Patrol” plus, free children’s games! DNA BBQ food truck will offer a “special” for purchase at the event as well as their BBQ favorites. Bring lawn chairs, and/or blankets to sit on.

The parade begins at 10:00am at the intersection of Central and Drury Lane; heads west on Central to Benton Avenue; turns right/north on Benton, turns right/east on Calhoun by historic Drury President’s home; turns left/north on Washington Avenue & passes through renovated historic Victorian homes; crosses Division Street; and finally turns right/east on Locust to end at Historic Washington Park where the celebration continues.

Parade slots are still available at $10 for individuals and organizations, $25 for business entries, and $50 for political entries. Veteran and neighborhood groups may participate for free. If a politician does not want to be in the parade and would like a table at the park (supplied by the politician) the fee is $50. Pets are allowed to ride in/on vehicles only. Prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Best Overall, Best Theme Interpretation (“250 Years Young:Celebrating the Birth of the USA”), Best Children’s Float, Best Children’s Marching Unit, Best Adult Float, and Best Adult Marching Unit.

For more information or a parade application, please email the MNA board at midtown.sgf@gmail.com or leave a phone message at 417-501-9732.

For updates: www.facebook.com/midtownsgf

For information: 417-880-2855.

Email: brianshipman@drury.edu

This parade and celebration is sponsored by The Midtown Neighborhood Association.