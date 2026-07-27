Springfield Business Journal's Nonprofit Excellence Awards

Despite accomplishing some of the most important work in our community, nonprofit organizations are often overlooked. Join us for an evening where we recognize the passionate, dedicated individuals and organizations that strive to make our community a better place to live, work and play.

2026 Honorees

selected by an independent panel of judges

Top Nonprofits are being awarded based on size of operating budgets and are listed in alphabetical order:

Small: $500,00 & Under

Doula Foundation of Mid-America Inc.

His House Foundation

On Angels’ Wings

Midsize: $500,001 - $3.5 million

Drew Lewis Foundation Inc.

Springfield Dream Center

The Child Advocacy Center Inc.

Large: $3.5+ million

Boys & Girls Clubs of Springfield Inc.

Empower: abilities

The Kitchen Inc.

Top CEO/Executive Director

Kimberly Costello - Doula Foundation of Mid-America Inc.

Top Employee

Cindy Mergen - Leadership Springfield

Top Board Member

Andrea Brady - Lost & Found Grief Center, the Springfield Business Development Corp., Springfield Innovation Inc. and Greater Missouri Leadership Foundation Inc.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026

Location: Oasis Convention Center - 2546 North Glenstone AVE, Springfield, MO 65803

Arrival/Cocktail Hour/Networking: 5:00 p.m. Arrival and Social Hour; 6:30 p.m. Dinner and Awards Presentation

Event Emcee: Dr. Grenita Lathan, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools

Attire: Elegant Business Casual - Dress to Impress, Not to Stress. We’re celebrating excellence—so let your outfit join the party! Think stylish, confident, and evening-ready: chic dresses, sharp blazers, tailored separates, or anything that says “I’m here to celebrate, and I look good doing it.” No tuxes or gowns required—just your best elevated business casual with a dash of personality. Let’s toast the night in style!

Keynote Speaker: Zack Morgan

Zack Morgan is a Springfield-based accounting professional with experience in tax compliance, advisory services, and client-focused problem solving across a broad range of industries. A graduate of Missouri State University, he is currently pursuing his CPA while working as a tax accountant at The Whitlock Company, where he supports individuals and closely held businesses through tax planning and compliance.

Zack brings a people-first mindset shaped by both professional experience and personal resilience. Living with cerebral palsy has influenced his approach to leadership, problem solving, and adaptability, reinforcing the importance of preparation, empathy, and thoughtful execution.

He has spent roughly two-thirds of his life traveling and learning alongside Springfield-based business and conservation leader Johnny Morris. Throughout that amazing opportunity, Zack gained a practical business education rooted in leadership, entrepreneurship, and stewardship, and has spoken at events on Morris’s behalf. Those experiences helped shape his long-term view of business, community impact, and values-driven leadership.

Known for his collaborative approach and integrity, Zack is quick to credit his progress to the people who believed in him—mentors, colleagues, friends, and family whose support made his journey possible. Outside of work, he values time with his wife and daughter and remains actively engaged in the Springfield community.