Show-Me Poetry Slam
Show-Me Poetry Slam
Get ready for an amazing experience full of passion and creativity in the form of uncensored, original poetry.
Doors open @ 6:00; show starts around 6:30. Sign up sheet is pulled at 6:30 pm, so arrive before 6 to sign up! Show is capped at 12 performers.
$7 entry fee for audience;
$5 entrance fee for performers and judges.
$50 cash prize for first place winner!
$20 cash prize for second place winner!
18+ only.
Attendees will have the opportunity to compete, to judge, or to just relax and listen.
Mother's Brewing Company
5-7
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM, every month on Sunday through Oct 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Show Me Poetry
Artist Group Info
Mother's Brewing Company
215 S Grant AvenueSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417.862.0423