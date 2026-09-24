Show-Me Poetry Slam

Get ready for an amazing experience full of passion and creativity in the form of uncensored, original poetry.

Doors open @ 6:00; show starts around 6:30. Sign up sheet is pulled at 6:30 pm, so arrive before 6 to sign up! Show is capped at 12 performers.

$7 entry fee for audience;

$5 entrance fee for performers and judges.

$50 cash prize for first place winner!

$20 cash prize for second place winner!

18+ only.

Attendees will have the opportunity to compete, to judge, or to just relax and listen.