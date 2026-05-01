SGF Juneteenth Family Celebration

🎉 Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at the 𝐒𝐆𝐅 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Enjoy a day filled with live music, great food, family-friendly activities, and uplifting energy for all ages. This free event is open to everyone & offers a chance to come together, connect, and celebrate.

📍Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis St.

📅 Saturday, June 20

⌚ 11 AM to 4 PM

Hosted by Community Partnership of the Ozarks, the City of Springfield, and the NAACP. Learn more about CPO at www.cpozarks.org