SGF Juneteenth Family Celebration
SGF Juneteenth Family Celebration
🎉 Celebrate freedom, culture, and community at the 𝐒𝐆𝐅 𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.
Enjoy a day filled with live music, great food, family-friendly activities, and uplifting energy for all ages. This free event is open to everyone & offers a chance to come together, connect, and celebrate.
📍Springfield Expo Center, 635 E. St. Louis St.
📅 Saturday, June 20
⌚ 11 AM to 4 PM
Hosted by Community Partnership of the Ozarks, the City of Springfield, and the NAACP. Learn more about CPO at www.cpozarks.org
Springfield Expo Center
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
Artist Group Info
Springfield Expo Center
635 E St. Louis StSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417-869-5588