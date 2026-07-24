Sensory Afternoon at The Ozark Empire Fair

Quiet Moments, Big Memories at the Ozark Empire Fair

The Ozark Empire Fair along with Wade Shows will host a sensory friendly experience Monday, August 3rd from 1pm to 3pm. We welcome individuals of all ages and abilities who may have special sensory needs to enjoy the fair in a calmer, quieter, and supportive environment.

With thousands of sights, sounds, and smells to take in, the fair can sometimes be overstimulating. That’s why, for a few hours, the Ozark Empire Fair will turn down the lights and lower the volume, making it easier for all guests to enjoy the magic of the fair at their own pace.

Sensory Day Highlights:



Ride the rides in our family carnival with no flashing lights or music

No PA announcements during Sensory Day hours

By offering it earlier in the day there also should be fewer crowds

If you need to take a break, find a cool and quite spot please visit the Wilson Logistics Arena which offers plenty of indoor seating with air conditioning and plenty of restroom, or the East Hall of the E-Plex and view the Life and Arts displays in an air conditioned building as well.



Sensory Day Facts:

Do I need to pre-register? Nope! All you need is gate admission to the fair to enjoy our sensory friendly hours! And the best part is Monday August 3rd is $3 day at the Ozark Empire Fair we offer all day a $3 admission per person, $3 parking per car, several food items will be $3 (tax may still apply) and all rides are $3 per ride.

How do I buy tickets? No need to buy advanced tickets as it is $3 day and you can pay at the gate you enter; gate 1, 3, 5 or 10

Should I bring anything with me to the fair?

