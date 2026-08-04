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Queen City Chorale: "We Remember Them"

Queen City Chorale: "We Remember Them"

Queen City Chorale's season opens with The Sacred Veil by Eric Whitacre, a poignant work tracing love, illness, and loss. Written after lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri lost his wife to ovarian cancer, the piece reflects a reality that has touched nearly every family.

Presented in partnership with GYN Cancers Alliance during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, this concert acknowledges grief as a natural part of life while offering music as a vehicle for healing, remembrance, and connection. In addition to ticket sales, guests will be invited to make a freewill offering benefiting GYNCA and its mission to support individuals and families impacted by gynecologic cancers in the Ozarks.

QCC will close with “We Remember Them” by Susan LaBarr, a moving work by the Springfield-based composer that reminds us remembrance carries love forward long after loss.

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
$15
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Queen City Chorale
(314) 827-7822
queencitychorale@gmail.com
queencitychorale.org

Artist Group Info

Queen City Chorale
queencitychorale@gmail.com
queencitychorale.org
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
3555 S Fremont Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65804
417-887-0600
staff@ic-parish.org
https://www.ic-parish.org/