Queen City Chorale: "We Remember Them"

Queen City Chorale's season opens with The Sacred Veil by Eric Whitacre, a poignant work tracing love, illness, and loss. Written after lyricist Charles Anthony Silvestri lost his wife to ovarian cancer, the piece reflects a reality that has touched nearly every family.

Presented in partnership with GYN Cancers Alliance during National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, this concert acknowledges grief as a natural part of life while offering music as a vehicle for healing, remembrance, and connection. In addition to ticket sales, guests will be invited to make a freewill offering benefiting GYNCA and its mission to support individuals and families impacted by gynecologic cancers in the Ozarks.

QCC will close with “We Remember Them” by Susan LaBarr, a moving work by the Springfield-based composer that reminds us remembrance carries love forward long after loss.