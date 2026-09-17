Adults are invited to attend Preacher Roe: The Life of a Baseball Great from the Ozarks at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in the Library Center Annie Busch Community Room.

Local author David Jerome will host a discussion of his latest book, "Preacher Roe: The Life of a Professional Baseball Great From the Ozarks," a biography of the legendary Ozarks-born pitcher whose Major League Baseball career left a lasting mark on the game. Jerome will discuss his research, writing process and the story behind the book. Jerome is an Ozark resident, U.S. Army veteran and author with a longtime interest in preserving regional and baseball history. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

For more information on this free program call 417-882-0714.