Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights - Kickoff Concert

"Porch Pickin’ in Woodland Heights is back for another year!

Join us Sunday, June 21st from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm for a free afternoon concert at Lafayette Park. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy good tunes and good times with neighbors and friends.

This kickoff performance features live music from Uke 66 and Jesse Owsley. All are welcome to this completely free community event!

And don’t forget—after this kickoff concert, Porch Pickin’ will return every third Sunday through October to a different porch in the Woodland Heights neighborhood."