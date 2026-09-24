The annual Pineville All-School Reunion will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 starting at noon to 1 pm at the Pineville Community Building. Any student of Pineville Elementary or Pineville High School is welcome to attend--do not have to be a graduate. It's a time to visit with friends. Finger foods will be available. A school photo book will be given away as a door prize. There is no cost, but hat will be passed to cover reunion expenses. COME AND HAVE A GOOD TIME.