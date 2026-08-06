Pawns for a Purpose is a charity chess tournament at Tie and Timber Beer Company. Proceeds benefit KVC Missouri: Caring for Children and Families in Crisis.

This is an unrated tournament. Game length: 15 min per side. Format: 3-round Swiss (i.e. Everyone gets to play in every round, win or lose. If you win, you get paired with someone else who won in the previous round. If you lose, you get paired with someone else who lost, etc.)

Eligibility: Open to all skill levels. No rating required. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.