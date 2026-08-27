Paper Moon (1973) at Moxie Cinema - Free Screening

"It's everything a road picture is supposed to be, a life-changing personal journey, a quest, a bit old-fashioned and a hoot." (Orlando Sentinel)

PAPER MOON (1973) screens FREE Tuesday, September 22 @ 7pm - part of the Missouri Humanies Story of Us: Missouri Through Film series at Moxie Cinema.

The Story of Us: Missouri Through Film is a series featuring films that are culturally important to Missouri in general, and the Ozarks in particular. This FREE series is sponsored by the Missouri Humanities Council and presented in partnership with Drury University. Dr. Kevin Henderson, professor of English at Drury University, ﻿will join us at The Moxie for a post show discussion.﻿

Maverick director Peter Bogdanovich affectionately recreates the world of the 1930s Dust Bowl in this beloved, briskly entertaining chronicle of one of cinema’s unlikeliest crime sprees. Real-life father and daughter Ryan and Tatum O’Neal (who became the youngest-ever Oscar winner for her spark-plug performance) play off each other with almost musical agility as a Bible-hawking con man and the precocious, recently orphaned tomboy who falls into his care—and soon rivals her newfound father figure’s skill as a swindler. With period-perfect detail, glowing monochrome imagery by cinematographer László Kovács, and a memorable supporting cast (including the inimitable Madeline Kahn), Paper Moon is a witty, loving portrait of two natural-born hustlers on a road trip through Depression-era America. (PG, 102 min.)