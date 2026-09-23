Music Monday of The Ozarks

Randy will share stories ranging from his poor childhood near Eldorado Springs, to his journeys on the road, and all over the country. Going so far as from Canada to the stage of the venerated Grand Ole Opry. And, along the way, tales of getting to work with many of the old Country artists who were his heroes when he was a child. Heroes like: Mel Tillis, Ray Price, Roy Clark, Porter Wagoner, and others.

