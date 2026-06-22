© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music Monday of The Ozarks

Music Monday of The Ozarks

Our next guest will be Mark Steiner , who is the Co-Founder and CEO of GigSalad, the leading online marketplace that has connected over 4 million event planners with entertainers, speakers, and service providers. His path into entrepreneurship began in the world of acting, film sets, and talent representation, where he discovered his passion for helping creatives find opportunities to do what they love.

Springfield Elks Lodge #409
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Music Monday of The Ozarks
417-863-9143
chris@song-smith.com

Artist Group Info

Mark Steiner
Springfield Elks Lodge #409
2223 E Bennett St
Springfield, Missouri 65802
417-881-8596