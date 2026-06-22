Music Monday of The Ozarks
Music Monday of The Ozarks
Our next guest will be Mark Steiner , who is the Co-Founder and CEO of GigSalad, the leading online marketplace that has connected over 4 million event planners with entertainers, speakers, and service providers. His path into entrepreneurship began in the world of acting, film sets, and talent representation, where he discovered his passion for helping creatives find opportunities to do what they love.
Springfield Elks Lodge #409
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Music Monday of The Ozarks
417-863-9143
chris@song-smith.com
Artist Group Info
Mark Steiner
Springfield Elks Lodge #409
2223 E Bennett StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
417-881-8596