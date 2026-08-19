MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments – Sting of Death at The Moxie

One Night Only at Moxie Cinema!

Join us at The Moxie Sunday, September 13 at 2:30pm for this Special One-Night-Only Event. Tickets are $20/Adults | $15/Students & Moxie Members.

The beloved crew from the original run of Mystery Science Theater 3000 and RiffTrax Live returns for The RiffTrax Experiments, and the premiere episode is debuting in theaters! Evil Pearl Forrester has once again captured Mike, Crow T. Robot, and Tom Servo and is forcing them to watch bad movies. (NR, 100 min.)