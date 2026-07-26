Mondo Moxie: Popcorn (1991) at Moxie Cinema

"Both a glorious tribute to the cinema antics of William Castle and a thrilling slasher satire all its own, POPCORN is a delicious bite of movie-loving magic—dig in and enjoy the show!" (AGFA)

POPCORN (1991) screens Monday, August 24 @ 9pm as part of the MONDO MOXIE series at Moxie Cinema. MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema. Tickets are $8/Adults and free for Moxie Members. Tickets on sale now.

From the brilliant minds behind DEAD OF NIGHT and CHILDREN SHOULDN’T PLAY WITH DEAD THINGS comes the hilarious and bloody love letter to movie theaters that is POPCORN! When a group of film students devise a gimmick-filled horror movie marathon at an abandoned cinema, they unwittingly wander into the sights of a murderous psychopath who’s all too happy to use their props and tricks to his own deadly ends. (R, 91 min.)