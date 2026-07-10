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Mondo Moxie: Frankenhooker (1990) at Moxie Cinema

Mondo Moxie: Frankenhooker (1990) at Moxie Cinema

"FRANKENHOOKER is a bad taste triumph that revels in sublime camp, gloopy gore, and neon-soaked dreamscapes. Plus an iconic performance by Patty Mullen as the eponymous title character." (AGFA) FRANKENHOOKER (1990) screens Monday, July 20 at 9pm at Moxie Cinema - part of the Mondo Moxie Series. Tickets on sale now.

MONDO MOXIE is a monthly showcase of fringe, underrated, and weirdo cinema.

After making horror history with BASKET CASE and BRAIN DAMAGE, the incomparable Frank Henenlotter unleashed FRANKENHOOKER—the greatest transmutation of Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN that you’ll ever see. After accidentally murdering the love of his life, Jeffrey Franken decides to reanimate her with the help of a drug named Supercrack . . . and the body parts of a dozen streetwalkers. (R, 85 min.)

Moxie Cinema
$8/Adults &amp; Free for Moxie Members
09:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema

Artist Group Info

sckr1987@gmail.com
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com