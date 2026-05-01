© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missouri Master Gardener Conference

Missouri Master Gardener Conference

Join gardeners from across Missouri for expert-led sessions, practical gardening tips, and opportunities to connect with fellow plant enthusiasts. Topics include sustainable gardening, plant health, and more. Registration is open through April 27. Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/MGConferenceSignUp.

Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
$210
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Master Gardeners of Greene County
417-881-8909
https://mggreene.org/

Artist Group Info

stmdwade@aol.com
Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
2546 N Glenstone Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-866-5253
http://www.ramadaoasis.com