Missouri Master Gardener Conference
Missouri Master Gardener Conference
Join gardeners from across Missouri for expert-led sessions, practical gardening tips, and opportunities to connect with fellow plant enthusiasts. Topics include sustainable gardening, plant health, and more. Registration is open through April 27. Learn more and register at https://bit.ly/MGConferenceSignUp.
Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
$210
04:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Master Gardeners of Greene County
417-881-8909
Artist Group Info
stmdwade@aol.com
Oasis Hotel and Convention Center
2546 N Glenstone AveSpringfield, Missouri 65803
417-866-5253