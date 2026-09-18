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Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026

Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026

The Missouri Folklore Society was organized December 15, 1906, “to encourage the collection, preservation and study of folklore in the widest sense, including customs, institutions, beliefs, signs, legends, language, literature, musical arts, and folk arts and crafts of all ethnic groups throughout the State of Missouri.” We continue to support the cultivation and study of the folk groups and folkways of our state — and beyond.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2026 annual meeting of the Missouri Folklore Society will be November 6-7, at the University Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Springfield. There will be folklorists, musicians, authors, academics, historians, archeologists, creators and hobbyists of all kinds to share their knowledge and craft with you! Presentations will cover everything from haunted tales to community-focused local projects, dance demonstrations, and drowned cities! This two-day event is packed with presentations celebrating the stories and communities that have brought us all here together.

University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center
$0-$25
09:00 AM - 06:30 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Missouri Folklore Society
660-349-5899
mofolklore@gmail.com
http://missourifolkloresociety.org
University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center
333 S John Q Hammons Pkwy
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-864-7333
https://upspringfield.com/