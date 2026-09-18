Missouri Folklore Society Conference 2026

The Missouri Folklore Society was organized December 15, 1906, “to encourage the collection, preservation and study of folklore in the widest sense, including customs, institutions, beliefs, signs, legends, language, literature, musical arts, and folk arts and crafts of all ethnic groups throughout the State of Missouri.” We continue to support the cultivation and study of the folk groups and folkways of our state — and beyond.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS! The 2026 annual meeting of the Missouri Folklore Society will be November 6-7, at the University Plaza Hotel & Conference Center in Springfield. There will be folklorists, musicians, authors, academics, historians, archeologists, creators and hobbyists of all kinds to share their knowledge and craft with you! Presentations will cover everything from haunted tales to community-focused local projects, dance demonstrations, and drowned cities! This two-day event is packed with presentations celebrating the stories and communities that have brought us all here together.