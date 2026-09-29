Middle East Film Festival at Drury University: from Iran, THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG

This Iranian thriller, shot in secret, is set during the Woman Life Freedom uprising in 2022, a protest sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Jina Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for "improper" hijab. Thousands since have been arrested and killed in the streets, yet young Iranians continue to struggle for the right to live a 'normal' life. This intense film is set in the early waves of the protest.