Middle East Film Festival at Drury University: from Iran, THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
Middle East Film Festival at Drury University: from Iran, THE SEED OF THE SACRED FIG
This Iranian thriller, shot in secret, is set during the Woman Life Freedom uprising in 2022, a protest sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Jina Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for "improper" hijab. Thousands since have been arrested and killed in the streets, yet young Iranians continue to struggle for the right to live a 'normal' life. This intense film is set in the early waves of the protest.
F. W. Olin Library, Room 002, Drury University
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Middle East Studies program at Drury University
F. W. Olin Library, Room 002, Drury University
900 N Benton AveSpringfield, Missouri 65802