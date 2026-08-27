Mary Poppins (1964) at Moxie Cinema - Free Screening

"Shot entirely indoors in a Hollywood fantasy version of late Victorian London, Disney’s evergreen family classic is arguably Walt Disney’s finest moment." (The Times UK)

MARY POPPINS (1964) screens FREE Saturday, September 12 @ 12pm. These FREE screenings are part of MOXIE FLIX at Moxie Cinema, a monthly series focusing on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13. This series was made possible by a grant from the Missouri Arts Council and the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

"Practically Perfect In Every Way" Mary Poppins flies out of the windy London skies and into the home of two mischievous children. With the help of a carefree chimney sweep named Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the spirited nanny turns every chore into a game and every day into a "Jolly Holiday." (G, 139 min.)