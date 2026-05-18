Making Sense of Money: Basic Budgeting Series

💰 Ready to take control of your finances? Join our 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲: 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐮𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬!

This FREE 4-week class meets Thursdays from May 28 through June 25, 6–7 PM at the O’Reilly Center for Hope (1518 E. Dale St., Springfield).

Learn how to:

💵 Manage money with confidence

🎯 Reach your financial goals

📊 Build a realistic budget

Participants may also qualify for:

✅ A $100 savings match

✅ A $50 incentive for completing all 4 weeks

✅ A zero-fee savings account

Register today by scanning the QR code or visiting: bit.ly/MakingSenseOfMoney2026

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and stronger neighborhoods & communities. Learn more by visiting www.cpozarks.org