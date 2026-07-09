Local Author Showcase at Bookmarx

Join us on July 25th as we kickoff our Expansion week of events with our first Local Author Showcase in The Footnote at Bookmarx! Featuring local literary voices reading from and discussing their work. Whether you’re a fellow writer or a reader, this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Featuring:

Andie Kern

Andrew Dietz

Daniel Cochran

Mar the Ghost

Eletha Thompson

Eve Peregrine

See you at 5:30 pm on Saturday July 25th in the Footnote