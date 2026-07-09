Local Author Showcase at Bookmarx
Local Author Showcase at Bookmarx
Join us on July 25th as we kickoff our Expansion week of events with our first Local Author Showcase in The Footnote at Bookmarx! Featuring local literary voices reading from and discussing their work. Whether you’re a fellow writer or a reader, this is an event you won’t want to miss!
Featuring:
Andie Kern
Andrew Dietz
Daniel Cochran
Mar the Ghost
Eletha Thompson
Eve Peregrine
See you at 5:30 pm on Saturday July 25th in the Footnote
Bookmarx
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
Bookmarx
325 E Walnut StSpringfield , Missouri 65806
(417) 501-1062
bookmarxbookshop@gmail.com