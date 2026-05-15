Live From Downtown
Live From Downtown
Live From Downtown is a weekly concert series hosted in the heart of Downtown Springfield, Missouri in Park Central Square, located on historic Route 66. By hosting local artists every Saturday the series encourages the greater Springfield community and its guests to spend time downtown interacting with local businesses, socializing with neighbors, and learning about our vibrant history, all while experiencing a wide variety of Ozarks-grown talent in an accessible and family-friendly venue.
Park Central Square
Free
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hatch Foundation
417-872-2382
Artist Group Info
Park Central Square
DowntownSpringfield, Missouri 65806