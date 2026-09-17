Adults are invited to attend Little House on the Prairie at 90 with Pamela Smith Hill at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, in the Library Center Hatch Auditorium.

Award-winning author Pamela Smith Hill will share her Laura Ingalls Wilder expertise as she speaks about Wilder's original novel and offers insights into the new Netflix series adaptation. Hill's book "Too Good to Be Altogether Lost" will be available for purchase and signing. This program is presented in partnership with Missouri State University.

For more information on this free program call 417-882-0714.