Links fore Literacy Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Ozarks Literacy Council

The 3rd Annual Links fore Literacy! ⛳📚 This fun event supports free reading literacy programs, where adult or child learners work one-on-one with trained tutors to improve their reading and reach their personal reading goals. Every golfer helps ensure these programs remain accessible to anyone in the community who wants the opportunity to learn and grow.

Date

Saturday, June 27, 2026

Location

Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course: 1825 E Norton Rd, Springfield, MO 65803

Tee-off

8:00 a.m.

Check-In

7:00 a.m.

This is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start.

Prizes for the winning team, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Lunch will be provided.

Multiple hole challenges.

Price

$400 per team

$100 per individual

Register your team online, and select the payment method that works best for you.

Pay with credit card at registration.

Select payment app at registration.

$10,000 Hole-in-One Challenge: Think you’ve got the perfect shot? Here’s your chance to prove it, and walk away with $10,000.

Links fore Literacy T-Shirt

Get this limited edition Links fore Literacy shirt, and show off your love for golf and literacy! Shirts will be available to pre-order through Wednesday, 6/10/2026. Order t-shirts in the "ticket" area. T-shirts will be available for pick-up during the golf tournament or starting on 6/29/2026 at the OLC office.

Your Contribution

All proceeds remain local with Ozarks Literacy Council to promote literacy by providing free resources to adults and children in Southwest Missouri.