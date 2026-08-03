Learn to Fish: Family Fishing
Learn to Fish: Family Fishing
Meet at Freedom Park, located at 6176 Hwy VV in Rogersville at 7 pm. Ages 5 and up. Registration required. A valid fishing permit is required for those between the ages of 16 and 64. Younger siblings are welcome. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Freedom Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Freedom Park
270 County Line RdRogersville, Missouri 65742
(417) 988-0810