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Learn to Fish: Family Fishing

Learn to Fish: Family Fishing

Meet at Freedom Park, located at 6176 Hwy VV in Rogersville at 7 pm. Ages 5 and up. Registration required. A valid fishing permit is required for those between the ages of 16 and 64. Younger siblings are welcome. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

Freedom Park
Free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri Department of Conservation
http://www.mdc.mo.gov
Freedom Park
270 County Line Rd
Rogersville, Missouri 65742
(417) 988-0810
https://www.rogersvillemo.org/city-departments/parks-and-recreation/