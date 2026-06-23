Howell County Amateur Radio Club Field Day
Howell County Amateur Radio Club Field Day
Join the Howell County Amateur Radio Club for ARRL Field Day, Saturday, June 27th from 3 to 10 PM at the Smith London Bell Tower on the Missouri State University–West Plains campus. Since 1933, amateur radio operators have gathered for this nationwide event. Watch live demonstrations, get on the air yourself, and learn how amateur radio serves our community. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Missouri State University West Plains
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Howell County Amateur Radio CLub
Missouri State University West Plains
128 Garfield AveWest Plains, Missouri 65775
(417) 255-7255