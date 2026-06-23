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Howell County Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Howell County Amateur Radio Club Field Day

Join the Howell County Amateur Radio Club for ARRL Field Day, Saturday, June 27th from 3 to 10 PM at the Smith London Bell Tower on the Missouri State University–West Plains campus. Since 1933, amateur radio operators have gathered for this nationwide event. Watch live demonstrations, get on the air yourself, and learn how amateur radio serves our community. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Missouri State University West Plains
03:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Howell County Amateur Radio CLub
https://groups.io/g/w0hca
Missouri State University West Plains
128 Garfield Ave
West Plains, Missouri 65775
(417) 255-7255
https://wp.missouristate.edu/