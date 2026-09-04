House Party - Burlesk & Cabaret Show
House Party - Burlesk & Cabaret Show
Saturday, September 19th at Bizarre Bar for Miss Fancy's Second Annual House Party and our ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY! There ain't no party like a House of Follies party!
Doors open at 8:30pm and the show starts at 9:30pm with a STACKED cast to keep you bumpin' and grindin' all night long!
See all your Follies Faves back on stage and meet some brand new cuties who have been working hard to bring you the best burlesk and cabaret variety show in Springfield, MO!
The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more!! In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!
Performers:
Miss Fancy
Ursula Coyote
Lassy Heaux
Connie Chung
Rox Suxhuroff
Kiwi Kindrick
Miss Honey
Daphne Dazzle
Special Guest:
Luxx Frankenstein
Stage Panthers:
Kiki Butterworth
Valerie Vivacious
This is an 18+ event.
Doors - 8:30pm
Show - 9:30pm
Cover - $15 cover
Location: Bizarre Bar
300 Park Central E.
Downtown Springfield, MO