House Party - Burlesk & Cabaret Show

Saturday, September 19th at Bizarre Bar for Miss Fancy's Second Annual House Party and our ONE YEAR ANNIVERSARY! There ain't no party like a House of Follies party!

Doors open at 8:30pm and the show starts at 9:30pm with a STACKED cast to keep you bumpin' and grindin' all night long!

See all your Follies Faves back on stage and meet some brand new cuties who have been working hard to bring you the best burlesk and cabaret variety show in Springfield, MO!

The show features one of a kind performances from burlesque dancers, drag performers, cabaret singers, and more!! In addition to the live show, all guests will have an opportunity to purchase tickets to enter a raffle. Raffle prizes include prize packs from local businesses and one-of-a-kind art from your performers!

Performers:

Miss Fancy

Ursula Coyote

Lassy Heaux

Connie Chung

Rox Suxhuroff

Kiwi Kindrick

Miss Honey

Daphne Dazzle

Special Guest:

Luxx Frankenstein

Stage Panthers:

Kiki Butterworth

Valerie Vivacious

This is an 18+ event.

Doors - 8:30pm

Show - 9:30pm

Cover - $15 cover

Location: Bizarre Bar

300 Park Central E.

Downtown Springfield, MO