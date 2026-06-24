Guns N Hoses

The Springfield Police and Fire Departments battle it out on the basketball court on Friday, July 31 at Springfield Catholic High School! Doors open at 6:00pm and game is scheduled to start at 6:30p.m. Both departments are also competing to sell the most tickets, so make sure to let them know which team you are supporting!

Tickets are $5. Children 12 and under are free! (no ticket needed). You can purchase your tickets online or at the door the day of the event. Proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks, so every ticket helps defend potential for kids in our community through mentorship!