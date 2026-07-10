Great Art on Screen: Picasso A Rebel in Paris at Moxie Cinema

Fifty years after his passing, we embark on a journey through Pablo Picasso's Paris, from a young, impoverished foreigner to one of the most important icons of the 20th-century. PICASSO: A REBEL IN PARIS screens ONE-NIGHT-ONLY Sunday, July 19 @ 5pm. Tickets on sale now.

Great Art On Screen 2026: A series of event documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. The Great Art on Screen series is $15/Adults & $12/Students & Moxie Members.

A tribute to Picasso's legacy 50 years after his passing, exploring his belief that painting serves as magical bridge between humans and a hostile world, rather than mere aesthetics. (NR, 90 min.)