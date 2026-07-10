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Great Art on Screen: Picasso A Rebel in Paris at Moxie Cinema

Great Art on Screen: Picasso A Rebel in Paris at Moxie Cinema

Fifty years after his passing, we embark on a journey through Pablo Picasso's Paris, from a young, impoverished foreigner to one of the most important icons of the 20th-century. PICASSO: A REBEL IN PARIS screens ONE-NIGHT-ONLY Sunday, July 19 @ 5pm. Tickets on sale now.

Great Art On Screen 2026: A series of event documentaries featuring an in-depth look at the most extraordinary and groundbreaking art masters of their time. The Great Art on Screen series is $15/Adults & $12/Students & Moxie Members.

A tribute to Picasso's legacy 50 years after his passing, exploring his belief that painting serves as magical bridge between humans and a hostile world, rather than mere aesthetics. (NR, 90 min.)

Moxie Cinema
$ 15/Adults, $12/Students &amp; Moxie Members
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Moxie Cinema
417-429-0800
info@moxiecinema.com
Moxie Cinema

Artist Group Info

sckr1987@gmail.com
Moxie Cinema
305 S. Campbell (@McDaniel)
Springfield, Missouri 65806
4174290800
info@moxiecinema.com
moxiecinema.com