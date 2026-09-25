Grace United Methodist Church, Quilt & Craft Sale

Grace United Methodist Church, 600 S. Jefferson Ave, Springfield, MO is having a QUILT AND CRAFT SALE, October 16 & 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items to be sold: quilts, woven rag rugs, silk flowers, plants, quilted purses, landscape pictures, jewelry, cards, shelf sitters, ornaments, wreaths, crocheted items and much, much more! Lunch available for purchase. Don’t forget to register for the HUGE door prize - all proceeds made by the church’s machine quilters goes directly to support the church.